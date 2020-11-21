Alwihda Info
African Business Council (AfBC) emerges as united voice of the continent’s private sector in support of the African Co ntinental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Novembre 2020


The African Union (AU) saw the introduction of the African Business Council (AfBC) through the delivery of a Side Event held on the margins of the 2020 African Industrialization Week (AIW). The Side Event which focused on the ‘Introduction of the AfBC and Its Role in Africa’s Industrialization’ was led by the Interim Chairperson of […]

