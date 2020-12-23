Alwihda Info
African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): Joint, practical efforts needed for Sudan to make the most of its strong points


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Décembre 2020


The ECA Office for North Africa, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of the Sudan and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (http://www.ITFC-IDB.org) launched on Sunday in Khartoum (Sudan) a Stakeholder dialogue on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “We need to work together and in a very practical way […]

