African Development Bank, Big Win Philanthropy, Dangote Foundation launch ambitious plan to improve child nutrition, fight stunting


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Working with Big Win Philanthropy and Aliko Dangote Foundation, the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has unveiled a new Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Action Plan (https://bit.ly/2E4d3vW) that aims at raising investments towards reducing stunting by 40% in African children aged under 5 by 2025. Africa loses $25 billion per year in costs attributed to child morbidity and mortality, […]

