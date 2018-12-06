African Development Bank, Big Win Philanthropy, Dangote Foundation launch ambitious plan to improve child nutrition, fight stunting

Working with Big Win Philanthropy and Aliko Dangote Foundation, the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has unveiled a new Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Action Plan (https://bit.ly/2E4d3vW) that aims at raising investments towards reducing stunting by 40% in African children aged under 5 by 2025. Africa loses $25 billion per year in costs attributed to child morbidity and mortality, […]

Working with Big Win Philanthropy and Aliko Dangote Foundation, the African Development Bank (www.AfDB....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...