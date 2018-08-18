African Development Bank Mourns Passing of former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kofi A. Annan

The African Development Bank (www.AFDB.org) has learned with deep sadness the news of the death of Kofi A. Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Noble Peace Prize Laureate, at the age of 80 in Bern, Switzerland. “With Mr. Kofi Annan’s passing, Africa and the entire world has lost its finest diplomat, champion […]

