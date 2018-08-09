African Development Bank President Adesina calls for emerging agriculture technologies to optimize farmers’ output

The President of the African Development Bank Group (www.afdb.org), Akinwumi Adesina, has made an urgent call to give farmers across the continent new technologies with the potential to transform agricultural production. Adesina said the technology transfer was needed immediately and that evidence from countries like Nigeria demonstrated that technology plus strong government backing was already […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...