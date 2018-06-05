Alwihda Info
African Development Bank President in São Tomé and Príncipe to strengthen alliances


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2018


The first President of the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) group to set foot on São Tomé and Príncipe, Akinwumi Adesina has arrived in the country for a five-day official visit to strengthen alliances between his institution and this lower middle-income island nation with a fragile economy. He was welcomed by Américo dos Ramos, the Minister […]

