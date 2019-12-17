Alwihda Info
African Development Bank approves $5 million grant to scale up Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2019


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (http://www.AfDB.org) has approved a grant of $5 million to enable the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme to scale up its outreach and impact to 1,000 select youth entrepreneurs. The grant follows the signing of a letter of intent between the Bank and the Tony Elumelu Foundation, […]

