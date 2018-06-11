Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Innovators’ Closing Call to Action from Africa Innovation Summit 2018: “Africans Must Throw Out the B oxes that Have Caged Them.”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/)) closed on Friday with a resonating call to action addressed to innovators, government leaders, private sector, civil society and academia: “Let us throw out the boxes that have caged us”. The overwhelming view of the Summit was that in order to nurture, empower and propel African innovators… Read more […]

The Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/06/2018

Les professions judiciaires libérales reconduisent leur grève au Tchad

Les professions judiciaires libérales reconduisent leur grève au Tchad

Chad Innovation Summit pour la promotion entrepreneuriale de la jeunesse Chad Innovation Summit pour la promotion entrepreneuriale de la jeunesse 10/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Am-djarass deviendra la première ville à 100% d'énergie renouvelable

10/06/2018

Éliminatoires de coupe du monde : Le "SOS" de l'équipe tchadienne de basket

10/06/2018

SCO film festival to spur civilization exchanges

10/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/05/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie 23/05/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

La lutte contre la criminalité, nouvel objectif de coopération entre l'Algérie et la France

Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel Délai de recours contre une obligation de quitter le territoire notifiée à un étranger détenu et délai au juge pour statuer sur cette contestation jugés trop courts par le Conseil Constitutionnel 07/06/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.