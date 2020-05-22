Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21st May 2020 6 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (96,829), deaths (3,031), and recoveries (38,334) by region: Central (9,353 cases; 304 deaths; 2,611 recoveries): Burundi (42: 1; 20), Cameroon (3,529; 140; 1,567), central African Republic (418; 0; 18), Chad (565; 57; 177), congo (420; 15; 132), ORC (1,835; 61; 303), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon […]

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (96,829), deaths (3,031), and recoveries (38,334) by region: Cent...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/05/2020

Tchad : le grand marché de N'Djamena réouvert par la mairie

Tchad : le grand marché de N'Djamena réouvert par la mairie

Tchad : à Ati, le plan de développement communal validé Tchad : à Ati, le plan de développement communal validé 21/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad - Covid-19 : Les barrières d'entrées et sorties pour N'Djamena et les provinces

21/05/2020

Tchad : le grand marché de N'Djamena réouvert par la mairie

21/05/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : l'incivisme "pourrait conduire au rétablissement des mesures d'interdiction totale"

21/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : des masques distribués aux couches vulnérables à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 19/05/2020 - Jibin CAO

L'après Covid-19 : le digital comme solution essentielle pour se relever de la crise économique

L'après Covid-19 : le digital comme solution essentielle pour se relever de la crise économique

Article 51 : Monsieur le Président, la Constitution algérienne crée deux statuts de citoyen(ne)s ! Article 51 : Monsieur le Président, la Constitution algérienne crée deux statuts de citoyen(ne)s ! 18/05/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi