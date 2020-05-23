African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22nd May 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (100,664), deaths (3,105), and recoveries (39,543) by region: Central (10,312 cases; 324 deaths; 2,875 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,288; 156; 1,808), Central African Republic (436; 0; 18), Chad (588; 58; 186), Congo (469; 16; 137), DRC (1,945; 63; 312), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...