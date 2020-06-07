African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 6 June 2020 6 pm EAT

As of 6 June 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (177,953) deaths (4,936), and recoveries (78,834) by region: Central (19,372 cases; 432 deaths; 7,126 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,451; 4; 29), Chad (836; 68; 657), Congo (639; 20; 182), DRC (3,878; 82; […]

