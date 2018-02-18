African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative to hold press conference in Khartoum

The Joint Special Representative (JSR) of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, will hold a press conference on Thursday, 22 February 2018, at 10:30 hours in the main conference room at UNDP Headquarters, Gama’a Street, Khartoum. JSR Mamabolo will brief the press on UNAMID’s activities including the ongoing reconfiguration, the […]

The Joint Special Representative (JSR) of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAM...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...