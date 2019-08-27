African countries can benefit more from Japan’s knowledge and culture of healthy foods and diets

In their fight to end hunger and improve nutrition, African countries have the opportunity to tap into Japan’s knowledge of smart technologies, agricultural machinery and marketing, as well as from the East Asian nation’s high food safety and nutrition standards, and culture of healthy foods and diets, said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu today. The Director-General […]

