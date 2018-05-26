Alwihda Info
Africans want the continent to #BreakFree from fossil fuels


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mai 2018


Today, Africa Day, citizens and communities in almost 20 countries across the African continent are gathering, taking to the streets and actively blocking the fossil fuel economy as part of a continent-wide day of action. By joining the Break Free movement, regular citizens and activists from communities across Africa will call on governments and business […]

