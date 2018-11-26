Alwihda Info
Africities 8 Summit – Marrakech, November 20-24, 2018: The Highlights


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


An unprecedented participation of 8300 participants represented more than 77 countries, including 53 African countries and nearly 3,000 local elected representatives, mayors and other leaders of local and subnational governments. The Africities Summit 2018 (www.Africities.org) in Marrakech has proven itself to be the most important democratic gathering in Africa. Download Summary of Sessions Here… Read […]

