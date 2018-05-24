Alwihda Info
Agility is Funding the Development of Domestic and Regional Trade in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Agility ([www.Agility.com](http://www.agility.com/)), a leading global logistics provider, has leased warehouse space in the Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana to Cummins ([www.Cummins.com](http://www.cummins.com/)) for a new West African Distribution Center. Many firms operating on the continent are experiencing shortages of professional industrial space. The provision of international standard warehouses… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/agility-is-funding-the-development-of-domesti...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


