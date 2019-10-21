Alwihda Info
Airtel Africa announces partnership with Ecobank Group to allow Airtel Money customers to improve their access to mobile financial services


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Octobre 2019


Airtel Africa ([Airtel.Africa](https://airtel.africa)), a leading global telecommunications services provider with operations in 14 countries across Africa, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”) ([Ecobank.com](http://www.Ecobank.com)), the parent company of Ecobank the leading pan-African banking group operating in 33 countries, have signed a partnership which will allows millions of Airtel… Read more on https://ecobank.africa-newsroom.com/press/airtel-africa-announces-partn...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


