Aiteo Not behind Nigerian Protests over Illegal Bunkering in the Niger-Delta

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company strongly disputes the claim made by the Commander of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman on or about June 1, 2018 citing the company and its Chief Executive Benedict Peters as the masterminds behind the serious allegations levied against him by the people of the oil-rich Niger […]

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company strongly disputes the claim made by the Commander of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Adm...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...