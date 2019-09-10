Alwihda Info
Aleph Hospitality signs franchise agreement for new Protea Hotel by Marriott in Kenya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2019


Dynamic independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) has signed a franchise agreement with global hotelier Marriott International for a new Protea Hotels by Marriott hotel in Kisumu, Kenya. On behalf of the hotel owner, Bluewater Hotels, Aleph Hospitality will operate the new-build property under the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand. Bani Haddad, Founder… Read […]

Tribune : L'unité nationale face aux maladies du 21ème siècle

Certificat de résidence algérien mention « commerçant » : suspension d'une décision de refus de renouvellement suite à la seule prise en compte par le préfet du chiffre d'affaires

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

