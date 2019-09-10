Aleph Hospitality signs franchise agreement for new Protea Hotel by Marriott in Kenya

Dynamic independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://www.AlephHospitality.com/) has signed a franchise agreement with global hotelier Marriott International for a new Protea Hotels by Marriott hotel in Kisumu, Kenya. On behalf of the hotel owner, Bluewater Hotels, Aleph Hospitality will operate the new-build property under the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand. Bani Haddad, Founder… Read […]

Dynamic independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...