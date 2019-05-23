Algeria and Argentina certified malaria-free by WHO

Algeria and Argentina have been officially recognized by WHO as malaria-free. The certification is granted when a country proves that it has interrupted indigenous transmission of the disease for at least 3 consecutive years. Contracted through the bite of an infected mosquito, malaria remains one of the world’s leading killers, with an estimated 219 million […]

Algeria and Argentina have been officially recognized by WHO as malaria-free. The certification is granted when a country prove...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...