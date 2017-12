Since 2013, the Capacity Development for Education (CapED) Programme in Niger, coordinated by UNESCO Dakar, has been supporting the Nigerien government in its efforts to retain girls in school by improving their performance in mathematics and in science. Gender disparities in education persist in girls’ disadvantage in Niger, particularly during adolescence, when gender roles for […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...