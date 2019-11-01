Staff of the Kenya Embassy in Dublin, Ireland are delighted to recognise the arrival of Ambassador Michael Mubea and his family on the 29th October, 2019. Amb. Mubea was also received by Frank Bradley Protocol Officer at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFA). Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/ambassador-michael-mubea-cbs-arrive-in-dublin-ireland?lang=en

Staff of the Kenya Embassy in Dublin, Ireland are delighted to recognise the arrival of Ambassador Michael Mube...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...