Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ambassador Zhou Pingjian: China, Nigeria in the New Era


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On October 29, 2019, Nigerian leading newspaper Thisday and Business Day published an article written by Ambassador of China to Nigeria Dr. Zhou Pingjian. The full text goes as follows: The First of October this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. What path did China take? Where […]

On October 29, 2019, Nigerian leading newspaper Thisday and Business Day published an article written by Ambassador of China to Nigeria Dr. Zhou Pingjian. The fu...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/10/2019

N'Djamena : les tchadiens renouent avec l'élan citoyen

N'Djamena : les tchadiens renouent avec l'élan citoyen

Tchad : un militaire tué dans la rue à Abéché Tchad : un militaire tué dans la rue à Abéché 28/10/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un véhicule Hilux volé hier soir à N'Djamena

29/10/2019

Tchad : nomination d'un Président du conseil d’administration de l'ARSAT

29/10/2019

Tchad : nomination d'une directrice de l'ONASA par décret

29/10/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Sila, le théâtre pour sensibiliser sur le désarmement des civils
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal 22/10/2019 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

Franchement, où va la RDC ? Franchement, où va la RDC ? 21/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa