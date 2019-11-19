Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of Higher Education of Egypt

On November 17, 2019, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev held a meeting with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Khaled Attef Abd El-Ghafar. During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and […]
On November 17, 2019, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terenti...
On November 17, 2019, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terenti...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...