An important step in the interests of peace and the people of South Sudan

Explanation of vote by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the Security Council Briefing on South Sudan: Thank you very much Madam President. The United Kingdom welcomes the adoption of this important resolution today. The situation in South Sudan is appalling. Thousands have been killed. Over a fifth of the […]

Explanation of vote by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the Security Council Briefing on South ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...