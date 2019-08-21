Alwihda Info
As risks of outbreaks grow, African health ministers agree to new response strategy


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


With an acute public health event reported every four days on the continent, it is more important than ever before for African countries to be able to respond to health emergencies. African health ministers today adopted a 10-year regional strategy that aims to strengthen integrated disease surveillance and response and mitigate the devastating impact of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...