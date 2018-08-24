At Africa Hall, scores gather to pay homage to the legacy of a great African, a global icon

As tributes continue to pour from around the world, the United Nations family in Ethiopia, as well as representatives from the government of Ethiopia and the diplomatic corps gathered in Africa Hall today to honor former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who passed away on 18 August, at the age of 80. “He was a noble defender […]

As tributes continue to pour from around the world, the United Nations family in Ethiopia, as well as representatives from the government of Ethiopia and the diplom...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...