Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Avanti partners MainOne to improve broadband penetration with converged solution


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Février 2019 modifié le 11 Février 2019 - 08:11


Avanti Communications Group plc (Avanti) (www.AvantiPlc.com) a leading provider of satellite data communications services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and MainOne (http://www.MainOne.net), a premier connectivity and data centre solutions company in West Africa, have signed an agreement to jointly improve broadband penetration across Nigeria by providing the latest KA-band based satellite… Read […]

Avanti Communications Group plc (Avanti) (www.AvantiPlc.com) a leading prov...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/02/2019

Tchad : une vingtaine de nominations au ministère de l’Administration du territoire

Tchad : une vingtaine de nominations au ministère de l’Administration du territoire

Tchad : "Ils sont des mercenaires, terroristes, trafiquants", ministre de la Défense Tchad : "Ils sont des mercenaires, terroristes, trafiquants", ministre de la Défense 08/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : L’ADHET condamne une tentative de déstabilisation des institutions républicaines

10/02/2019

Démocratie, leadership : "les dirigeants africains ont fait des progrès significatifs", Idriss Déby

10/02/2019

10 festivals de musique africains à visiter absolument

10/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ?

Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix 05/02/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.