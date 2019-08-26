Bangladeshi peacekeepers share their computer skills with Wau area government officials

Calestina Juuku Alfred, who works as a cashier in Wau’s Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare, had never operated a computer, until recently. ‘’I didn’t know anything about a computer. I used commercial computer centres to type and print documents, which cost money. But now I can operate a computer easily on my own,’’ said […]

Calestina Juuku Alfred, who works as a cashier in Wau’s Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare, had never operated a computer, until recently. ‘’I didn’t know anythin...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...