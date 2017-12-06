Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Barclays Africa, China Development Bank sign agreement to cooperate on development projects in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Décembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) ([www.BarclaysAfrica.com](http://www.barclaysafrica.com)) and China Development Bank (CDB) (www.CDB.com.cn) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation and exploring opportunities to fund development projects in Africa. Given CDB’s focus on infrastructure finance for roads, railways and dams, Barclays Africa will leverage… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/barclays-africa-china-development-bank-sign-agreemen...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/12/2017

« Le Tchad occupe une place unique dans la coopération avec les Emirats »

« Le Tchad occupe une place unique dans la coopération avec les Emirats »

Le Tchad est un pays stable, selon Mahamat Yosko Brahim Le Tchad est un pays stable, selon Mahamat Yosko Brahim 01/12/2017

Populaires

« Le Tchad occupe une place unique dans la coopération avec les Emirats »

05/12/2017

Des affrontements internes aux rebelles tchadiens ont fait des morts

05/12/2017

Lettre ouverte à Emmanuel MACRON : Au nom de l’amitié entre les deux peuples, un statut plus ouvert pour les Algériens de France est plus que souhaitable

05/12/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/12/2017 - Mes MEGHERBI et SCHMID

Lettre ouverte à Emmanuel MACRON : Au nom de l’amitié entre les deux peuples, un statut plus ouvert pour les Algériens de France est plus que souhaitable

Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam 21/11/2017 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 03/12/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton

Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton

Tchad : un bilan de plus en plus controversé Tchad : un bilan de plus en plus controversé 01/12/2017 -

REACTION - 24/11/2017 - Armelle FOTSO

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat. CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat. 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.