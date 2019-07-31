Basketball Africa League Announces Seven Host Cities For Inaugural Season

Cairo, Dakar, Lagos, Luanda, Rabat and either Monastir or Tunis Selected to Host Regular Season; Kigali to Host First-Ever BAL Final Four and BAL Final ;NIKE and Jordan Brand Named as Exclusive Outfitter of BAL The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today announced Cairo (Egypt), Dakar (Senegal), Lagos (Nigeria), Luanda (Angola), Rabat (Morocco) and either Monastir […]

