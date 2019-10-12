Alwihda Info
Beginning of October the GreenTec Capital Africa Foundation (GCAF) and the Land of African Business (Le LAB) co-organized the #EntrepreneursOnTheMove conference in Abidjan to catalyze investments for African entrepreneurs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Octobre 2019


#EOM is a new platform for building capacity of entrepreneurs while mobilizing key enablers and investors in the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems in Africa: Start-ups, business leaders, investors, and government officials involved in entrepreneurship participated in this 3 days event: Signing of a MoU between GCAF ( https://GreenTec-Foundation.org/) and Digital Africa, an initiative brought… Read […]

