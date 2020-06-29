Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Beijing steps up efforts to identify potential risks of COVID-19 spreading


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 29 Juin 2020

Beijing also issued a new guideline to help citizens with epidemic prevention and control. At present, potential risks of the virus spreading still exist in Beijing, so personal protection of Beijing citizens is of vital importance.


By Zhu Jingruo, Wang Haonan, People's Daily

Beijing steps up efforts to identify potential risks of COVID-19 spreading
Beijing is further expanding its scope of nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 in the second wave of the virus to enhance hazard screening. In addition, it is also taking multiple approaches to ensure that all citizens consciously obey the epidemic prevention and control measures.

The Chinese capital reported 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on June 26, a slight uptick after the number had been kept stable for days.

The situation is still grave in Beijing and efforts must not be slackened, said a spokesperson of the Beijing municipal government. Epidemic control is an "advance-or-lose ground", so no effort can be spared, the spokesperson added.

Focusing on key groups of people, Beijing is doing everything to identify potential dangers. The cases newly reported on June 26 were still mostly related to the Xinfadi wholesale market where the second cluster of COVID-19 cases emerged. However, epidemiological investigation showed that some infected patients had been to a variety of places and contacted many people.. Beijing is now making every effort to identify risks and continuously expanding the scope of nucleic acid testing for COVID-19.

Dayanglu Market in Beijing's Chaoyang district, the second largest wholesale market of the city, has large foot traffic and frequent visits of non-local vehicles. At present, a COVID-19 testing station is established in the market, and out-of-town drivers can receive their test results within 10 hours.

Wang Hongcun, an official with Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau introduced that the capital is currently screening the personnel in the hairdressing and beauty industry, including disinfecting the premises and testing relevant staff. As of the end of June 26, 10,765 entities in the industry had been screened and 26,286 nucleic acid samples collected. A total of 12,350 test results were available, and all of them were negative.

Beijing also issued a new guideline to help citizens with epidemic prevention and control. At present, potential risks of the virus spreading still exist in Beijing, so personal protection of Beijing citizens is of vital importance.

The Beijing Center for Diseases Prevention and Control recently released a new guideline for the public, including 25 items divided in 6 major areas - wearing masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, health monitoring, dietetic hygiene, and daily cleaning and disinfection.

According to Wang Liping, researcher with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, good hygienic habits can lower the possibility of getting infected from contaminants. She reminded the public to wear masks and properly dispose the packages when receiving express parcels. Besides, citizens should also wash their hands with running water and soaps, or hand sanitizers, and avoid the crowds when receiving the parcels at the gates of residential communities.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/06/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 2 guéris et 0 décès

Tchad - Covid-19 : 1 nouveau cas, 2 guéris et 0 décès

Tchad : à Moundou, les délégués du personnel de la mairie évoquent "un nouveau souffle" Tchad : à Moundou, les délégués du personnel de la mairie évoquent "un nouveau souffle" 28/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : "tous les soldats qui ont de loin ou de près contribué à l'opération Bohoma ont bénéficié d'un grade"

28/06/2020

Tchad : intégration d'agents de santé, le ministre de la Fonction publique réfute tout favoritisme

28/06/2020

Tchad : "aucun chef de l'État n'a été au terrain de combat contre les terroristes" (député Ali Kolotou)

28/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : reprise des cours, "toutes les dispositions ont été prises" (ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda