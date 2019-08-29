Belarusian delegation met with the Minister of State for Military Production of Egypt

On August 27, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Sergei Rachkov along with Eng. Valery Ivankovich, Director General of JSC «MAZ» met with the Minister of State for Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt Maj.-Gen. Dr. Mohamed El Assar. The meeting was […]

On August 27, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Sergei Rachkov along with...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...