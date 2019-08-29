Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Belarusian delegation met with the Minister of State for Military Production of Egypt


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On August 27, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Sergei Rachkov along with Eng. Valery Ivankovich, Director General of JSC «MAZ» met with the Minister of State for Military Production of the Arab Republic of Egypt Maj.-Gen. Dr. Mohamed El Assar. The meeting was […]

On August 27, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Sergei Rachkov along with...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/08/2019

Tchad : les Rakchaman en colère à Abéché

Tchad : les Rakchaman en colère à Abéché

Tchad : nomination d'un officier à l'état-major Tchad : nomination d'un officier à l'état-major 28/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations dans 8 délégations provinciales de la Police nationale

28/08/2019

Tchad : nomination d'un officier à l'état-major

28/08/2019

Tchad : 10 morts dans des affrontements intercommunautaires au Sud

28/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la pratique du sport pour réduire la tension, la goutte et le rhumatisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/08/2019 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... 27/08/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

ANALYSE - 27/08/2019 -

Tchad : que deviendront les 121 étudiants de la Faculté Emi Koussi ?

Tchad : que deviendront les 121 étudiants de la Faculté Emi Koussi ?

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020 Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019