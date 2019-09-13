Alwihda Info
Belgian-Backed Labour Migration Initiative boosts Employability of Tunisian Youth


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The International Organization for Migration (IOM) supported 31 Tunisian students and university graduates with concrete opportunities to build up their skills and increase their chances of finding an adequate job, or to create their own opportunities through a 20-month project linking Belgium and Tunisia. Launched in March 2018 and running through October 2019, the project […]

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) supported 31 Tunisian students and university graduates with...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



