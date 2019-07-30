Bench Events and APO Group form Long-Term Partnership to help drive Hotel Investment in Africa

[Bench Events](http://www.benchevents.com/) [(www.BenchEvents.com](http://(www.benchevents.com/)), organisers of the [Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF)](https://www.ahif.com/) ([www.AHIF.com](http://www.ahif.com/)), and [APO Group](https://www.apo-opa.com/) (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced a wide-ranging collaboration… Read more on https://apo-african-press-organization.africa-newsroom.com/press/bench-events-and...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...