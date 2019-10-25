Bentiu Police Officers Improve Their Investigative Skills in Advance of Mobile Court Hearings

Police officer Sergeant Nyayup Dior Thor is passionate about investigating incidents of rape and sexual violence so that the perpetrators of violence against her fellow South Sudanese women are held accountable for their crimes. Thousands of women and girls across the country have been subjected to sexual violence during the five-year conflict that has plagued […]

Police officer Sergeant Nyayup Dior Thor is passionate about investigating incidents of rape and sexual violence so that the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...