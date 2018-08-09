Big Barrels: The New Narrative on Africa’s Oil & Gas that is Captivating Global Markets

A year after its release, the global momentum created by the bestseller on Africa’s oil and gas industry, “Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity”, has led to its re-launching in French, Spanish and German. “The narrative of the book makes its success,” explains author NJ Ayuk, a prominent African energy […]

A year after its release, the global momentum created by the bestseller on Africa’s oil and gas industry, “Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for P...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...