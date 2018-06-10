Blitzboks make history with consecutive World Series titles

The Springbok Sevens team on Sunday did a French double by not only defending their HSBC Paris Sevens title, but in the process the Blitzboks also clinched a second consecutive HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title. More information: http://www.goo.gl/pdBXYz Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/blitzboks-make-history-with-consecutive-world-series-titles2?lang=en

