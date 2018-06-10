Blitzboks make history with consecutive World Series titles

The Springbok Sevens team on Sunday did a French double by not only defending their HSBC Paris Sevens title, but in the process the Blitzboks also clinched a second consecutive HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title. The victory in Paris, where the Blitzboks also won last year, saw Neil Powell’s team move past Fiji on […]

The Springbok Sevens team on Sunday did a French double by not only defending their HSBC Paris Sevens title, but in the process the Blitzboks also clinched a second conse...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...