Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Now Available in AWS Marketplace


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2020


[Blue Prism](http://www.blueprism.com/) (AIM: PRSM) (https://www.BluePrism.com/) today announced the availability of Blue Prism intelligent automation software in AWS Marketplace, giving Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Blue Prism customers another avenue for automation in the cloud. The listing includes Blue Prism on an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) instance with a set number of digital workers, plus connectors… […]

[Blue Prism](http://www.blueprism.com/
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter