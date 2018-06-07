Botswana Successfully Hosts Africa Rugby Women’s 7s

Nine teams converged at Avani Hotel in Gaborone, Botswana for the Africa Women’s 7s tournament which was held on the 26th and 27th May 2018 at the National Stadium. The two day event saw Kenya, who was clear favorites get crowned queens of Africa women’s rugby 7s in the absence of defending champions South Africa. […]

