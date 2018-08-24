Botswana minorities need boost in education and health care, says UN expert urging Bill of Rights

Botswana must step up efforts to recognize and protect the rights of minorities in relation to public services, land and resource use and the use of minority languages in education and other critical areas, says the Special Rapporteur on Minorities, Fernand de Varennes. “Botswana has made considerable progress in economic development and other areas including […]

Botswana must step up efforts to recognize and protect the rights of minorities in relation to public services, land and resou...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...