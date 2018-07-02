Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Tuberculosis (TB) Research Network to accelerate research and innovation through collaboration across the BRICS countries

The National Department of Health is hosting the third BRICS TB Research Network Meeting, over 28 – 29 June 2018, in Johannesburg with delegates from the World Health Organization, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. The meeting is part of the multi-country vision to accelerate research and innovation in TB through the BRICS cooperation mechanisms. […]

The National Department of Health is hosting the third BRICS TB Research Network Meeting, over 28 – 29 June 2018, in Johannesburg wit...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...