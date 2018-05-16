Burundi: President Seeks to Undermine Term Limits

Ahead of a constitutional referendum in Burundi that would extend presidential terms to seven years from five and allow President Pierre Nkurunziza – in power since 2005 – to serve two additional terms, Freedom House issued the following statement: “President Nkurunziza, who already evaded term limits in Burundi’s last elections, seems determined to maintain power […]

