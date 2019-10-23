Business leaders share insights on how companies can drive social impact while driving profit

Executives of businesses operating in Rwanda will gather in Kigali on 31 October 2019 for an in-depth discussion about how they can lead their companies to solve social problems while driving profits. Research has shown that businesses focusing on economic growth and social purpose can outperform competitors. The meeting, titled “Shared Value in Africa: join […]

Executives of businesses operating in Rwanda will gather in Kigali on 31 October 2019 for an in-depth discussion about how they...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...