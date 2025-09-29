









English News CAEXPO ushers in a new chapter of China-ASEAN cooperation

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 28 Septembre 2025



CAEXPO has become a vital platform for economic engagement and a bridge connecting the peoples of China and ASEAN. The number of trips between the Chinese mainland and member states of ASEAN exceeded 25.24 million in the first eight months of 2025, up 11.2 percent year on year. These growing people-to-people exchanges are strengthening mutual understanding and reinforcing the foundations of long-term partnership.

By Wang Donghui, Zhang Yunhe, People's Daily The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) has marked a significant milestone in advancing China-ASEAN relations, with high-tech collaboration emerging as a new driver of regional integration and economic growth. The event showcased breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI), fostered innovation and entrepreneurship, and reinforced the expo's role as a strategic platform for deepening cooperation.



CAEXPO's achievements highlighted the steady momentum in China-ASEAN trade and investment relations. Through broader participation and increasingly pragmatic initiatives, both sides are forging new paths toward mutually beneficial, win-win cooperation.



Innovation is a central theme at this year's expo. From AI-powered event services to displays of humanoid robots, drones, and other cutting-edge technologies, the expo provided a vivid snapshot of the region's digital transformation.

Notably, the event featured several firsts: the debut of a dedicated AI pavilion, the launch of an AI agent, and the inaugural China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable meeting on AI. These developments signal growing regional alignment on the future of intelligent technologies.



Sugon, a leading Chinese enterprise in information infrastructure, used the AI pavilion to showcase advances in intelligent computing, cloud services, and big data. The AI pavilion at CAEXPO provides a valuable platform for technology demonstration and business collaboration, said vice president of the company Wei Zhenguo.



Thanousone Phonamat, chairman and CEO of Lao company ALO Technology Sole Co. Ltd., emphasized the potential for deeper engagement: "We look forward to drawing on China's advanced AI capabilities to co-develop a smart, digital future."



The prospects for cooperation in strategic emerging sectors such as AI, fintech, big data, and cloud computing are rapidly emerging. ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn observed that China's progress in these domains positions the region to jointly set benchmarks for digital ecosystems and shape future global standards.



IBI, a first-time exhibitor, presented its progress in digitalizing procurement and logistics services. Wang Yu, president of Nedoodoo, IBI's digital platform for new energy trade, emphasized long-term commitment: "We aim to deepen ASEAN cooperation in digital infrastructure and elevate regional digital transformation."



According to Wei Zhaohui, secretary-general of CAEXPO Secretariat, the expo is advancing China-ASEAN trade and economic cooperation from "traditional lanes" into "new tracks" driven by digital intelligence.



Beyond high-tech, agricultural cooperation also drew strong interest. The agricultural section featured 178 geographical indication products and 76 new ASEAN agricultural offerings, fostering active commercial exchanges and cross-border linkages.



Since the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, bilateral trade and investment have reached unprecedented levels. According to China's General Administration of Customs, trade between China and ASEAN increased to nearly 7 trillion yuan in 2024 - up from over 870 billion yuan in 2004, when the first China-ASEAN Expo was held, marking nine consecutive years of growth.



Cross-border trade in goods and services continues to thrive. For instance, new energy vehicles manufactured by SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors based in China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, are now present in markets such as Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, Vietnamese-grown mesona plants can reach Chinese processing facilities from Chongzuo within a day, underscoring the efficiency of cross-border logistics.



"ASEAN-China cooperation has consistently expanded, from traditional trade to investment, digital economy, and green development," said Lin Chuqin, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.



Yu Xubo, chairman of China General Technology (Group) Holding Co., Ltd., reaffirmed the company's strategic focus on ASEAN. The group has delivered nearly 300 aid projects in the region and completed more than 50 engineering projects in the past decade, with contracts exceeding $6 billion.



"Looking ahead, we will continue to support green infrastructure upgrades and deepen cooperation in advanced equipment such as medical imaging and machine tools, contributing to the modernization of ASEAN's industrial system," Yu said.



