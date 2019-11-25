CORRECTION: Total builds on Brulpadda success to herald new era for South Africa

One of the most important discoveries of the year took place 175km off the southern coast of South Africa where Total has made a gas condensate discovery on the Brulpadda prospects, located on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin. The exploration well encountered 57 metres of net gas condensate play in Lower Cretaceous reservoirs. Following […]

One of the most important discoveries of the year took place 175km off the southern coast of South Africa where Total has made a gas condensate d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...