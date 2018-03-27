Alwihda Info
Cabo Verde accedes to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mars 2018


Cabo Verde has deposited its instrument of accession to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, commonly known as the New York Convention. With its accession, Cabo Verde becomes the 158th State party to the Convention. The New York Convention is widely recognized as a foundation instrument of international arbitration. It […]

