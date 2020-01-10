Call for Applications from The French Ministry of Culture

This policy responds to the priority objective of promoting cultural diversity that France has set for itself and enables a lasting constitution of exchanges between high-level French and foreign professionals in order to maintain a network of professionals close to France and to initiate cooperative projects. 1. Presentation of Programmes for hosting foreign cultural professionals […]
This policy responds to the priority objective of promoting cultural diversity that France has set for ...
This policy responds to the priority objective of promoting cultural diversity that France has set for ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...